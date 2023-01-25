The 2023 season for the Neighbors and Newcomers of Cumberland County will begin on Thursday, Jan. 26.
The meeting will be at Lake Tansi Restaurant & Bar, 103 Country Club Dr., Lake Tansi.
Doors open at 10:15 a.m. with lunch at 11:30.
The menu for the day will be salisbury steak, baked potato, vegetables, salad, beverage and dessert.
The cost is $20, and reservations are required by calling Nan Wallace at 931-459-2104 before Jan. 19.
Visitors and guests are welcome.
The goal of the club is to have informative and fun programs.
Organizers are pleased to have Bryce McDonald, producing director of the Cumberland County Playhouse as the guest speaker.
Together with the Playhouse Players, attendees will get a preview of the upcoming season. Whether a musical, drama or comedy, they perform brilliantly and the group is delighted to showcase them.
Visit neighborsandnewcomers.org or email infor@neighborsandnewcomers.org for more information.
