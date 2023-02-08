Neighbors and Newcomers, the self-proclaimed “best little club on the Plateau,” will have its next meeting Feb. 23 at Christ Lutheran Church at 481 Snead Rd., Fairfield Glade.
Doors will open at 10:15 a.m., and the luncheon menu will include beef stroganoff, buttered noodles, vegetables and cheesecake.
The program speaker is Oliver Dorman, founder of Eden Ridge Missionary Retreat. The retreat house and surroundings are a beautiful place to rest, relax and reflect. Attend and hear more about this hidden gem that’s located close by.
In the December meeting, the board donated cookies for sale to the general membership, and they sold out quickly. So this month, all members are invited to bring two dozen cookies to sell as a fundraiser.
Please bring donated cookies to the upcoming meeting. Cookies can be purchased for $3 per dozen.
All raised funds are returned to community charities at the end of the club’s year.
Neighbors and Newcomers thanks Cumberland County Playhouse; Hair Connection; Regions Bank; Mayberry’s; Captain D’s; Rene’ Burt-Fairfield Beauty Shop; Poppies Florist; Dave Kirk Automotive; Villa Pizza; and Highway 55 for their donations of door prizes.
Reservations are due by Feb. 15 by calling Nan Wallace at 931-459-2104.
