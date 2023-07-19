...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following
counties, Cannon, Cheatham, Clay, Cumberland, Davidson, De Kalb,
Dickson, Fentress, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Macon, Montgomery,
Overton, Pickett, Putnam, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Stewart,
Sumner, Trousdale, Van Buren, Warren, White, Williamson and Wilson.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Significant rainfall has already occurred this morning across
portions of the watch area and additional thunderstorms are
expected to move across the region later this morning and
afternoon.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
