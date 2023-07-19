TSP

Neighbors Mel Tobeck and Bob Clegg each shot a hole-in-one within weeks of one other on Fairfield Glade golf courses.

Tobeck shot his 122-yard ace with a 9 iron April 18 on Dorchester hole 8. Witnesses were Bob Ellis and Steve Golloher.

Clegg’s 145-yard ace with an 8 iron was May 9 on The Crag at Heatherhurst hole 12. Witnesses were Chuck Lehman and Frederick “Fritz” Varner.

