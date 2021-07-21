The Fairfield Glade Neighborhood Watch Coalition is making a call for nominations for its board of directors to anyone who is currently a resident in one of more than 50 established Neighborhood Watch Groups.
Available positions are chair, vice chair, secretary and projects officer.
The election will take place at the Oct. 13 annual meeting in Fairfield Glade Police Department’s meeting room at 5160 Peavine Rd.
Nominations can be submitted to David Stout at davidstoutjr0913@gmail.com via email. Please put Nomination in the subject line and include name, address, phone number, the position applying for and a brief description of interests and qualifications for the position you are seeking.
Access the nomination form at https://www.FGNWC.org and click on the Publications tab to download and print it.
Nomination forms may also be picked up and dropped off at the front desk of the Fairfield Glade Police Department during regular business hours weekdays. Those dropping off a nomination form should let the person at the front desk know it is for David Stout.
Nominations must be received by Aug. 27.
The Fairfield Watch Neighborhood Watch Coalition was established a decade ago to promote the 4Ps – Crime Prevention, Preparedness, Personal Planning and Partnership.
Its mission is to represent the efforts of all Fairfield Glade recognized Watch Groups to support a safe, alert and self-reliant community.
