The country is opening back up, and with that comes risks. After a year-and-a-half of COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing, staying home and long days indoors, people are now getting more comfortable with the idea of meeting, gathering and traveling. With that, Fairfield Glade Police Department wants residents to be extra vigilant to protect themselves and their neighbors from the risks of falling victim of scam and fraud and says the best way to do that is to join the Fairfield Glade Neighborhood Watch Coalition.
FGPD Chief Michael Williams said, “Now that the country is opening back up, a lot of people have been cooped up for a year and a half and they’re going to be traveling. Obviously, we have the house watch program here [at FGPD] where we’ll come check your house a few times a week. But, the best eyes and ears are your neighbors and friends.”
Coalition membership officer Cyd Riede estimates that Fairfield Glade Neighborhood Watch groups penetrate about 50% of the community.
“If you could be in a Neighborhood Watch group, which is really what we want everyone to understand here now, is that we do have Neighborhood Watch here, it is a very large Neighborhood Watch and we want everybody to be a part of that,” Williams continued.
Williams said their goal for 2021 is to make an effort to get more than 60% of Fairfield covered by Neighborhood Watch groups. The department hopes to achieve this by encouraging more residents to join the Coalition.
“We’re going to make an effort to everyone – that currently lives here or moving here – to understand that scammers hit retirement communities and they hit them pretty hard and we want to make sure that no one falls victim this year,” Williams said.
Williams cited some statistics from the Federal Trade Commission and said, “2019 and 2020 were bad years for our residents to fall victim to scams. Our goal for 2021 is to make sure that we don’t have any of those large scams. It doesn’t matter if it’s us or the FBI or what law enforcement agency, rarely does anybody get their money back.”
FTC reported that Tennessee was in the top 10 for reported frauds in 2017. In 2020, USA Today reported per 1,000 calls, Tennessee received the 11th most amount of robo-calls in the U.S. That averages out to about 20 robo-calls per resident per month.
Williams thinks that number could be higher this year. And with the easily manipulated technology, it’s getting harder for people to tell what is and isn’t a legitimate phone call, email, text alert or transaction.
“If you see something, say something,” Williams added. “That’s the theme we want to get.”
He noted that it only helps if you say something right then.
“They are not a bother. That’s what we’re here for,” he said. “Don’t be embarrassed. Don’t be shy. Call us up and let us know what’s going on in your neighborhood.”
Williams said it could end up being nothing and being completely innocent, but they need to be made aware so they can do something if it’s not.
“You’ve got to know who your neighbors are,” Riede said. “That’s a part of Neighborhood Watch, too, is that when you’re a part of a group like that you give your neighbors permission to kind of keep an eye out, not only for yourself, but for them, as well, so that you’re telling them it’s ok to let somebody know and to check it out.”
Riede said there are 54 Neighborhood Watch groups in Fairfield Glade, each headed up by a designated coordinator and organized logistically. The Coalition board provides information from FGPD and other safety information to the coordinators, who then share with their resident group members. Fairfield Glade Neighborhood Watch Coalition is driven by the four p’s: prevention, preparedness, protection and partnering.
“Neighborhood Watch here can be valuable. It has been valuable,” Williams added, “especially if you’ve been having issues in your neighborhood. Rarely do we have issues that require a lot of attention, but when we do, it’s nice to have those Neighborhood Watch residents to assist us because we can’t be everywhere all the time.”
FGPD and the Coalition also plan to host a scam seminar in the fall.
Visit fgnwc.org to join Fairfield Glade Neighborhood Watch Coalition.
