The Fairfield Glade Neighborhood Watch Coalition has now resumed all activities after the pandemic.
They are working in conjunction with the Fairfield Glade Police Department to host programs on scams with an ice-cream social (date to be determined) as well as Safety Day on Thursday, Sept. 2.
To help offset costs, Neighborhood Watch will be holding their one and only fundraiser of the year with their annual bake sale set for Tuesday, Aug. 3, at the Village Green Mall from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until we sell out.
At this time, if you would like to help Neighborhood Watch, the coalition is looking for bakers to make cookies, cakes, pies, muffins, candy and specialty sweet breads like banana, zucchini and pumpkin.
If you are unable to bake, donations will also be accepted. Checks may be made out to FGNWC.
Please submit your name, phone number, and how you would like to participate to Ellen Sebby at 224-402-1845. Help FGNWC make this event a huge success by baking, buying and donating on Aug. 3!
