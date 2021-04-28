On the one side, what do you do when you don’t feel comfortable driving that car? It doesn’t matter if it is to buy groceries, visit a doctor or getting a hair appointment.
On the other side, what if you got some time available and want to get out of the house and drive somewhere or you see that a neighbor needs a ride and want to help?
Fairfield Glade Residents Service may be able to match these two sides together with its “Way To Go” program.
Those needing a ride can call the dispatcher and request a ride. FGRS takes requests for locations in Fairfield Glade and Crossville. FGRS can also handle rides to medical appointments in Cookeville.
Rides are posted in their dispatch system which allows potential drivers to access the system and see who needs a ride, when and where. The driver can then contact the rider and verify the arrangements.
Some examples of rides this week are:
• Doctor and dentist appointments
• Routine rehab facility visits
• Grocery and retail stores
• Hair appointments, pedicures, massage spas
To become a rider on the program, the requirements are simple. Register with the “Way To Go” folks and sign a few legal forms for liability waiver and courtesy agreement.
There is a $30 registration fee to cover the setup and a $6 per-round-trip ride to cover the internal cost of the program.
Once done, the rider can book a ride three business days in advance of the ride. Those three days provide for the time needed to get a driver signed up.
To be a driver is also easy. FGRS requires a new driver to take an online driver training course and undergo a criminal background and motor vehicle background check. Drivers are required to keep current with insurance and licensing requirements.
The rest is up to them. FGRS dispatchers will send out an email about available rides to all potential drivers from time to time. Drivers can also log into the dispatch system to see what is pending. They can choose a ride of their choice and schedule availability.
All drivers are volunteers. They are not paid for their efforts. They donate their time and expense to help their neighbors.
Riders or drivers can contact the FGRS Way To Go dispatcher at 931-200-4580 or email wtg@fgrservices.org.
