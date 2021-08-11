On Tuesday, Aug. 17, at noon, at The Center at 128 Stonehenge Rd., the Rotary Club of Fairfield Glade will host Holly Neal, executive director of Cumberland County United Fund.
Neal is originally from Nashville. Her philanthropy is well-known and far-reaching. She has had an incredible impact on Cumberland County.
As executive director of the United Fund, where she has served since 2001, her main function is to raise funds and awareness for non-profit organizations in Cumberland County.
Under her guidance and direction, the United Fund has become more organized in the requirements of the funding of agencies and developed more funding events and strategic solicitation programs to meet the needs of the partnering agencies.
The organization has grown from 24 to 36 partner agencies, and it has more than doubled its funding goal to the current target of $365,000.
Neal served as chair for Special Olympics and was the first chair for Relay for Life in Crossville in 1998. She will celebrate her 20th year with the United Fund this year.
The United Fund Golf Tournament will be at the Dorchester Golf Course in Fairfield Glade on Aug. 21.
The public is welcome to join the Rotary Club for her presentation.
Call Rand McFarlin, president, at 615-943-2071 for information. The club is also on Facebook.
The Rotary motto is “Service above Self.”
