Got chipmunks in your yard and don’t know what to do about them?
Or worse: snakes, black bears?
Generally, there’s not much you can do to keep wildlife off your property. We live in the mountains, their home.
We are the encroachers.
Your best plan, according to popular outdoors writer Don Hazel, is to avoid giving little critters and large creatures reasons to stay on your property. Eliminating sources of food that attract them will help toward that end.
“Basically, if you have animals coming into your backyard, it’s for food,” the Glade Sun and Crossville Chronicle columnist said June 26 at The Center in a lunch presentation sponsored by Cumberland Medical Center/Covenant Health. “If you can eliminate the food, you can eliminate the animals.”
One of the most common sources of food is bird seed in feeders that many residents set out.
Hazel said the feed can attract snakes, bears and numerous other species of wildlife, especially at night.
Snakes often linger near bird feeders where they can eat smaller animals feeding on birdseed that has spilled onto the ground.
Hazel encouraged residents to take in their bird feeders at night, even if they are on a deck, to reduce the likelihood of wild animals, including bears, finding food on their property.
What Hazel said about some of the most talked about wildlife we see in Fairfield Glade:
Snakes
Most snakes are not poisonous, and some people kill them mistakenly thinking they are.
Among the most common snakes is the gray rat snake, which turns black with age. It is not venomous.
Snakes in Fairfield Glade that are venomous are the eastern timber rattlesnake and northern copperhead. Copperheads are most easily recognized by designs resembling Hershey’s Kisses chocolates on their bodies.
It is illegal to kill any species of snake in Tennessee unless it is on your property and threatening you. It also is illegal to transport them, even by an animal control officer.
“By law they have to kill it,” he said. “They cannot take it away.” That is because some snakes are too dangerous to transport.
Hazel said he has found that the best solution for chasing away a snake is by squirting it with water from a garden hose.
Snakes won’t chase you. “Anything bigger than them, they don’t want to mess with,” Hazel said.
But like all wildlife, they will defend themselves. Be careful when doing a simple thing such as sticking your hands under a bush; a snake there might feel threatened and bite.
Black bears
They have been especially active lately but rarely bother people. Anyone seeing a bear nearby should give it space. It likely will just walk away.
But Hazel told readers the story about an Arizona man who was drinking coffee in his yard in June when a black bear attacked him and dragged him 75 feet. The man died from his injuries.
Hazel said such attacks from black bears happen about once every 10 years.
“Black bears can be dangerous, but normally they are not,” he said.
Ticks and chiggers
The best way to ward off ticks and chiggers is to spray clothing heavily with Permethrin, which comes in a spray and usually is available in the sporting goods section of department stores such as Walmart.
Spraying clothing until wet will repel ticks and chiggers for several months, including after washings.
Ticks do not live on lawns; they are on grasses about knee high and bushes. They do not fall from trees as some people believe.
People who spray insect repellents on their skin are not fully protecting themselves, Hazel said, because ticks can get on our bodies from our clothing.
“With Permethrin, when they get on your pants they drop off,” Hazel said.
Ticks suck blood, but chiggers do not; chiggers live on our skin where they eat cells. Chiggers are hard to see because the young are clear; adults are red.
Ticks are more of a problem at this time of year than chiggers. But their prevalence will reverse.
“As the year goes on we get fewer ticks and more chiggers.”
If you have chiggers, shower and rub your skin with a washcloth to wipe them away.
Chipmunks
Those who consider them a nuisance often ask how they can get rid of them.
Hazel’s answer: We don’t. We can trap them as much as we want, but other chipmunks will take their place.
“If you want to get rid of chipmunks, you’re going to just trap them for the rest of your life,” he said.
Generally, a one-half acre lot can accommodate two chipmunks.
“So accept the two chipmunks and live with them.”
Property with more than two chipmunks can mean one just had babies or there is food and shelter the.
Hazel spoke about many other species of wildlife in the Glade, including deer, skunks, armadillos, squirrels, racoons, foxes, coyotes, wild pigs, scorpions, spiders and bees.
His final message was for people to appreciate and respect the variety of wildlife in the mountains of East Tennessee.
“In most cases just kind of enjoy them,” he said.
Even, he added, the ones we don’t like.
