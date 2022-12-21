You all know about Asheville, NC, right? That is where the Biltmore is located.
I guess you have to see the Biltmore once, but for me, once was good, once is enough.
The Biltmore is impressive, but for $89 a person, it ought to be.
But Asheville is much, much more than the Biltmore.
Let’s explore some fun adventures that Asheville offers beyond the Biltmore.
Let’s start with my favorite place to visit in Asheville — the Western North Carolina Nature Center.
This is one of the nicest zoos you will ever visit. It is not large, but I like it because it has mostly only animals that live or lived in the Southern Appalachians.
You can see tigers, lions and giraffes in any big city zoo, but I like to see bobcats, gray foxes, red wolves, otters and rattlesnakes.
We visited the Nature Center on a Thursday, with cool weather and a chance of rain in the forecast. That was perfect because there were very few visitors that day; no crowds, no strollers, no loud groups, just about perfect.
The animal enclosures consist of trees and grass, not concrete and glass. Every animal there was out and active. The 23-year-old bobcat was as playful as a kitten, the red and gray foxes were alert and active, and the rare red wolves are always one of my favorites.
The ratsnakes are the largest you will ever see. The hellbender in the aquarium was under rocks, like the are in the wild, but you could look under the glass aquarium and see the animal that you will probably never see in the wild.
Heck, even the domestic chickens, goats and sheep were fun to watch.
I have been to the Western North Carolina Nature Center twice, and unlike the Biltmore, I can’t wait to visit the next time.
If you like old, impressive buildings, you definitely should visit the, over 100-year-old, free-to-visit, Grove Park Inn.
This hotel in the middle of a residential area of Asheville has hosted many celebrities. It’s fun to check out the photographs on the wall of famous guests, including Henry Ford, Albert Einstein, many U.S. presidents, movie stars, and athletes.
There are six restaurants or cafés, and more than 500 rooms in this large hotel.
Try to grab a spot in one of the rocking chairs in the semi-circle surrounding the massive fireplace in the lobby. Sit as long as you like.
The Grove Park in has a framed letter on a wall from 1956, stating that in the event of a nuclear attack, the U.S. Government will take over the Inn and move the Supreme Court there.
Oops, I hope I didn’t give any state secrets away.
Want some more fun places to visit in Asheville? Try the North Carolina Arboretum, the Blue Ridge Parkway Visitors Center or the Folk Art Center, all free. Or, for $15 per person, you can visit the Asheville Pinball Museum and play the 35 classic machines as long as you like.
Asheville is known as a craft beer brewery bonanza. There are more than 30 breweries in the area. A few that are worth the visit and tour are Highland, Greenman, Wicked Weed and New Belgium.
But the one that you absolutely must visit is the Sierra Nevada Brewery, about 20 minutes south of Asheville.
After a day of fly fishing a year ago, we asked our guide where was a good place nearby to get some good food. He said, “The Sierra Nevada Brewery.”
We said, “Yeah, we like beer, but where should we go to eat?”
He repeated, “Sierra Nevada Brewery.”
Boy, was he right.
Sierra Nevada is a gigantic, new (completed in 2015) stone, copper, and landscaped brewery and restaurant. This complex is state of the art. For example, all of the spent grain from brewing goes to feed cattle on local farms, and rainwater is collected to irrigate the beautiful gardens and landscaping, and to flush toilets.
The brewery holds hundreds of people, but if you go on a weekend, the wait to get seated will be hours, not minutes. Go at 3 p.m. on a cool, rainy, Thursday, and you can get seated immediately.
The food is unique. Get different items to share.
The beer selection includes the regular Sierra Nevada brands that you see in the supermarket, but also many brews that will never leave the premise.
Afterward, take time for the guided, or self-guided tour above the brewing floor. Trust me, don’t miss the tour. It is free, and it is fabulous. And in the summer, be sure to walk outside through the vegetable gardens and bocce ball courts.
If you think of the Biltmore when you think of Asheville, you are just scratching the surface.
Asheville, NC, is a gem and it is only three hours away.
What are you waiting for?
Comments, questions or suggestions for future nature articles are welcome at don.hazel@gmail.com
