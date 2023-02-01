February can be one of the dullest months of the year for some folks.
The holidays are over, we survived January, and now we have February to get through before warmer March weather begins.
Up north, that warmer weather doesn’t come until April or May, but here in Tennessee, its March.
But I love February. There is a lot going on in February in the animal world.
I checked out a nearby small pond in the woods near my house today to check on the wood frogs.
I missed them by a few days. They have already thawed out, mated, laid eggs and headed back into the woods.
Wood frogs are unique because they can freeze solid without injury, and then thaw out when the weather warms up. They even live and survive in Alaska.
These frogs spend the winter around here in the woods, under leaves or logs. They only go to small ponds, usually in January, to mate and lay eggs.
By the time the weather warms up, and those ephemeral woodland ponds dry up, the tadpoles will already be frogs, happily eating insects and worms on the forest floor.
We usually think of spring as the time of animal babies, but some babies are arriving when it is still very cold outside.
Great-horned owls and bald eagles incubate eggs in winter, sometimes sitting on the eggs and protecting them from snow.
Raptors need a long time to grow, learn to fly and hunt before next winter.
Songbirds, on the other hand, have quicker turnarounds, and can start later.
The deer rut in Tennessee is in early November. That is when many deer are killed on highways because starry-eyed bucks and does aren’t thinking about cars.
That same scenario happens for skunks in February. Plan to see, or smell, plenty of dead skunks on the area roads in the next month.
This is also breeding season for many other mammals, including coyotes. It is a myth that coyotes will lure your dog to follow it back to a waiting coyote pack, but coyotes can be more territorial and aggressive during this time of year. Mating season seems to make everyone a little crazy.
It is always a good idea to keep your dogs on a short leash and your cats indoors. We have plenty of coyotes that may not distinguish between a rabbit, a Yorkie or a cat. Any food left outdoors for animals can attract some that you might not have intended to attract.
I always recommend February as a great month to head for Cades Cove in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Get there as early in the day as possible, keeping the two-hour drive and the time-zone change in mind.
Mornings are the best time to see beautiful winter landscapes and the best chance to see animals. Don’t worry about the temperature. I have been there at 8 degrees and saw lots of deer, turkey, songbirds, coyote and even a few northern harriers. Bears — or bear tracks in the snow — are possible too.
The best part is no traffic jams in the park this time of year. Enjoy the silence, solitude and peacefulness.
If you want to take a short hike, this is probably the only time of year that you can find a parking spot anywhere near Laurel Falls. It is a nice 2-mile round trip to a very pretty cascade, that begins partway along the main park road between Townsend and Gatlinburg.
Speaking of parking, there is a major change coming to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park this year.
The park has never had an entrance fee like other National Parks, but this year you will need to have a parking pass to park longer than 15 minutes anywhere in the park.
This change begins March 1. Parking passes are $5 per day, $15 per week, or $40 per year.
Unless you are just driving through, with no long stops, you will need a parking tag. Buy them online and print before you go.
Every month has plusses and minuses. The heating bill is about my only negative for February; it’s a great month for nature.
Comments, questions or suggestions for future nature articles are welcome at don.hazel@gmail.com
