Jessica Marsee, music and tand teacher at Stone Elementary School, accepted a director’s podium built specifically for her by retired carpenter, Chris Mauch.
Mr. Mauch said he saw her directing from a step-stool and knew she needed something better and safer.
The podium’s design makes is easy for Mrs. Marsee to see her students and her students to see her. It can be turned on its side to be wheeled around the room, and has a space for the feet of her music stand to slide under and out of the way.
With funds from the Cumberland County Community Band’s STARTS (Support The ARTS) program, the podium was presented to Mrs. Marsee earlier this month shortly after school opened.
