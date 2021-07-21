The Fairfield Glade Rotary Club is excited to announce the lineup for the annual Fairfield Glade Music Festival on Sept. 18.
The band Towne will open the festival on The Grove at Fairfield Glade main stage at 2 p.m.
Towne is an indie-folk singer/songwriter duo that is based out of Nashville. To the delight of their local fans, they have performed numerous times at the Grinder House Coffee Shop.
At 4 p.m., Sail On will take you back in time with all the Beach Boys’ classic hits, plus some treasures from the band’s brilliant extended catalog, recreating the soundtrack to an Endless Summer.
With more than 80 shows a year, Sail On is the most booked Beach Boys tribute band in the world.
There was a great turnout for last year’s Hippie Fest, where it was fun to see many old hippies in costume. Everyone looked so “groovy.”
Pull out your beach clothes this year and act like it is the 1960s.
The Fairfield Glade Rotary Club has two major fundraisers every year, Wine on the Plateau and the Fairfield Glade Music Festival.
All the money that is raised goes directly back into the community through charitable giving and scholarship programs.
Those interested in sponsoring this year’s event may contact Jack Williams at gladevol@frontiernet.net or 931-210-0543. There are different levels of sponsorships available.
