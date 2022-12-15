Cumberland County High School Senior Jaylynn Muckenthaler has been named the Fairfield Glade Lions Club November 2022 Student of the Month.
Jaylynn was selected by his school counselor Dawn Shaw to take part in the Fairfield Glade Lions monthly program. Lions Club Co-Chairs Bill and Mary Green named Jaylynn “Student of the Month” along with his corporate partner, First National Bank of Tennessee.
Students are selected to participate in the Lions program because of good grades and involvement in school and other activities during their four years in high school.
Jaylynn is dually enrolled at TCAT (Tennessee College of Applied Technology) studying construction. Jaylynn is on the wrestling team and a member of the FBLA Club (Future Business Leaders of America).
Jaylynn works for his father’s roofing company. He enjoys bowling with friends in his spare time. His hobbies include doing handy work projects.
Jaylynn’s future goal is to attend TCAT and complete the classes required to obtain a contractor’s license.
Jaylynn is another great example of a student who has taken advantage of getting involved in school activities during his four years in high school.
First National Bank of Tennessee and the entire membership of the Fairfield Glade Lions Club wish him much success in his future goals.
Jaylynn and his parents will be invited to attend a Fairfield Glade Lions Dinner meeting in April 2023 with all Students of the Month. The students will be introduced and receive a special plaque with their name and special month printed on it.
