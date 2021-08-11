“Why not fill out this Age of Elegance application for the Cumberland County Queen?”
I took the paper as I paid my entrance fee for the Senior Olympics. Participating in the Ms. Senior Cumberland County competition never entered my mind.
I told the director I would look it over.
I certainly qualified, as I was well over 60 and lived in Cumberland County for over three months; in fact, I had been here more than 20 years.
The event is exciting, and the women I met on the way to the pageant are still my friends. I didn’t win the first year, but I was encouraged the next year to try again.
I accepted the challenge, as it was a positive event, and won. Cumberland County is a great county, and being a part of the fair is very special.
I want to encourage you to do something different and become a contestant, maybe something you never thought about doing.
Impartial judges will judge you on an interview, your philosophy of life, and evening gown. You will meet positive people and receive the royal treatment.
Please give it a try and stop in at Fair Park Senior Center at 1433 Livingston Rd., Crossville, and fill out the free application.
Win or lose, you will enjoy being a part of this community event.
The crowning of a 2021 Ms. Senior Cumberland County will be Aug. 21, at the Palace Theatre at 6 p.m. in conjunction with the Junior Miss and Fairest of the Fair competition.
For more information, call Connie Clapper at 386-210- 3871, Noelani DeRossett at 386-481-3894 or Frances Brooks, pageant director, at 931-248-1988.
