The Ms. Senior Cumberland County Association collected more than a ton of food, and a faithful crew put together 92 food boxes for the group’s 2021 Food for Veterans Drive.
“The community spirit was impressive,” said Connie Clapper, Ms. Cumberland County 2020 senior queen and event organizer.
Cash donations were given to the Cumberland County Veterans Assistance Council to assist those in need. The assembling was at the Crossville Municipal Airport by members of the Cumberland County Queens and other volunteers.
“Thank you to all the citizens and organizations that dug into their pockets to contribute to a worthy cause,” members of the organization said in a release. “It is because of you the drive was a success.”
