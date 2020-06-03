Award-winning artist Cindy Howson will offer an Advanced Alcohol Ink Using Air class from 1-4 p.m. June 25 in the Art Guild at Fairfield Glade’s Plateau Creative Art Center.
Students who want to move into more complex techniques using alcohol inks will have an opportunity to learn how to lay alcohol inks on a stainless-steel tile using an airbrush and different blending techniques. This process brings out fine layers of color with extra depth flowing across the painting.
Students will need a small compressor airbrush and a supply fee of $5 paid to the instructor.
Class minimum is four students; maximum is eight students.
Call 931-707-7249 or visit the host desk at the Arts Center, 451 Lakeview Dr., Fairfield Glade, anytime between 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization and an equal opportunity provider.
