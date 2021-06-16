On Friday, June 25, the Knights of Columbus will host a free benefit concert at The Grove featuring the Mount LeConte Jug Band, who has been providing concerts to raise funds in support of Hilltoppers Inc. for several years.
Though the 2020 performance was canceled due to pandemic concerns, the band is back for 2021. This year’s concert will be at The Grove, which is the new outdoor entertainment space in Fairfield Glade.
Father Michael Woods, pastor of St. Francis of Assisi Parish, will open the performance at 6 p.m.
The Mount LeConte Jug Band hails from Spring City and is comprised of five friends and neighbors living the dream of playing their favorite grassroots Americana on amplified acoustic string instruments.
They are veterans of the WDVX Blue Plate Special, Tennessee Valley Theatre with Bill Landry of Heartland Series fame, Museum of Appalachia Fall Homecoming, and many varied charity fundraisers, as well as barbecues, tailgates, fairs and festivals.
Their antics on stage and varied playlist have made them a popular East Tennessee hometown string band for the last 10 years.
Hilltoppers Inc. is a non-profit agency that provides support and services to adults with intellectual and other specific disabilities, promoting health, independence, and employment to achieve success and a full life. They have provided this assistance in Cumberland County since 1975.
Their mission is to promote each person’s identity, autonomy, affiliation, attainment, safeguards, rights, health, and wellness. This is accomplished in many ways, including employment assistance, various residential services, social services assistance, and in-home assistance.
Hilltoppers faced and met another major task in moving their facility to a new location at Duer Court in Crossville.
Call Jeanene Houston at 931-484-2535 to volunteer or assist with this agency. The personal joy one experiences is nearly as great as the joy seen in the recipients. Visit www.hilltoppersinc.com for more.
The Knights of Columbus is a Catholic men’s fraternal organization. In 1882, a 29-year-old priest, Father Michael McGivney, recognized dangerous factory and mining activities were resulting in a need for a support system for widows and their children in his parish.
He founded the organization on the principles of charity and unity to help them. The organization grew rapidly and in 1885 the virtues of Fraternity and Patriotism were added to the organization’s principles.
In past years, an admission fee of $15 was charged for the Mount LeConte concerts, which generated the bulk of the contribution funds.
This year, the concert is provided free of charge. However, this is a fundraising event. Members of the Monsignor Phillip F. Thoni Knights of Columbus Council will accept donations after the performance to support the many needs of Hilltoppers Inc.
The Grove at Fairfield Glade is an amphitheater and biergarten, nestled on the shores of Mirror Lake off Peavine Rd. between Stonehenge Dr. and Fairfield Blvd. behind the Wyndham Resorts guest check-in building. A biergarten and pizza truck will be available to provide food and drink during the concert, or take along your own beverages or eats.
This concert promises to be uplifting and joyful.
Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy the music and summer air.
