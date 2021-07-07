The Mount LeConte Jug Band performed its Americana music to an audience of more than 400 on June 25 at The Grove, Fairfield Glade’s newest outdoor amphitheater.
Proceeds from the fundraising concert, sponsored by The Monsignor Phillip F. Thoni Knights of Columbus Council 16088 from St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Fairfield Glade, will go to the Knights of Columbus’ KIND.
KIND, or Knights Caring for those with Intellectual Disabilities Charities of Tennessee Inc., is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Donations received at the evening’s concert benefit Hilltoppers Inc., a nonprofit organization devoted to improving the lives of intellectually and developmentally disabled adults in Cumberland County.
The Grove donated its time and facility for the evening.
The Mount LeConte Jug Band from Spring City also performed without compensation. Band members, who describe themselves as a bunch of friends “living the dream” playing their music, include Darrell Wallace on lead guitar; Jim Radle on rhythm guitar; Chris Hill on banjo, guitar and harmonica; Sandy Morgan on bass guitar; and Gary Morgan on mandolin.
The band performed renditions of folk, country, rock, and pop music in a hometown fashion.
They covered a wide range of Americana music, including renditions of the Kingston Trio, Bob Dylan, Patsy Cline, John Denver, and Jimmy Buffet.
The Mt. LeConte Jug Band is a regular in the Crossville area, playing at festivals in Lake Tansi and Mirror Lake Blasts in Fairfield Glade.
They have also played such venues as the Tennessee Valley Theatre, Museum of Appalachia Fall Homecoming, and University of Tennessee at Chattanooga alumni events.
The Monsignor Phillip F. Thoni Knights of Columbus Council 16088 is a Catholic men’s fraternal organization based on the principles of Charity, Unity, Fraternity and Patriotism.
Each year the Knights collect funds to assist individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities through their KIND charities.
Concert organizer Larry Opatik assured concert-goers that 100% of donations collected will go directly the Knight’s KIND charities.
