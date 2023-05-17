More than 250 athletes participated in the May 6 5K walk/run to benefit Fairfield Glade Fire Department.
The Young Marines provided a color guard and led the group in the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by an invocation by FGFD Chaplain Clyde Angel.
Awards presented to both men and women runners and walkers were:
Men runners. Huc McCall, first place; Xuhui “Lefty” Zuo, second place; and Cott Hudson, third place.
Women runners. Lydia Dale, first place; Marcey McCall, second place; and Alexis Young, third place.
Men walkers. Glenn Kirkwood, first place; James Miller, second place; and Shawn Trees, third place.
Women walkers. Sanna Hansen, first place; Susie Hulgan, second place; and Johnnie Kraylin, third place.
Thank you to all sponsors and participants. A special congratulations to the finalists.
Visit www.fairfieldgladefire.org to view a commemorative video of the event.
The fire department appreciates everyone’s continued support of its efforts to keep the community safe.
And don’t forget, the FGFD pickleball/tennis event is Saturday, May 20, at the Racquet Center. And the pancake breakfast is 6-11 a.m. Saturday, May 27, at The Center, 128 Stonehenge Dr.
