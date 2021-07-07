Fairfield Glade’s sixth annual Cruisin’ into Summer was the largest-attended car show since the event began in 2015.
More than 150 cars displayed their power, unique paint colors, customization and history at The Square on June 19. This event is facilitated by Fairfield Glade Community Club, sponsored by Zurich Homes and hosted by the Plateau Corvette Club, Crossville.
A special thanks to the East Tennessee Corvette Club, Cookeville Corvette Club and the Pistons Car Club of Cookeville for attending this event.
Kicking off the Cruisin’ was Commander Flashback with DJ and Donna, playing the best car-themed music from the 1950s-’60s and making key announcements throughout the event.
New this year was a corn hole tournament, with 28 players participating and growth expected in the years to come.
The Ms. Senior Cumberland County Queens assisted in getting the vote out for the People’s Choice Trophy.
A record number 243 ballots were cast, and the winner was Neil Priest’s 1965 Nassau Blue Corvette. Second place went to Robin George’s 1970 Jaguar, and third place was presented to Darryl Young’s 1970 Road Runner.
Dave Kirk Automotive sponsors the People’s Choice Trophy.
The Plateau Corvette Club is the third-largest Corvette Club in the Southeast Region, said Dominic Janusky, event organizer.
Membership includes Corvette enthusiasts from Crossville, Cookeville, Sparta, Monterey, Lake Tansi and Livingston.
The club meets at 5:30 p.m. the first Thursday of the month in Crossville Outlet Mall.
Members take great road trips with different dining venues and are involved in more than 14 charitable organizations.
Club president is Michael Ingrassia.
Email plateaucorvette@gmail.com for more details.
