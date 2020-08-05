Have the basics of alcohol ink down and looking to go to the next level?
Pam Emery Woodhouse returns to the Plateau Creative Arts Center in August to teach the intermediate Alcohol Inks class. Continue on the artistic journey with Woodhouse by exploring alcohol inks and discovering new techniques to add to creative endeavors.
During the class, from 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 20, Woodhouse will help students apply easy techniques that will allow for playful discovery and accidental masterpieces.
Students will be taught about working with stencils, creating inkscapes such as mountain landscapes or seascapes and how using wax paper and plastic wrap will help create texture on paintings.
The class fee is $30 for Guild members and $35 for guests. Preregistration is required. A $5 materials fee will be due to the instructor at the start of the class.
Register at the Plateau Creative Arts Center at 451 Lakeview Dr., Fairfield Glade, or call 931-707-7249.
