The Club remains financially strong.
Sewer Balance Sheet Capital Cash at $1,738,948, Operating Cash at $2,192,405, PP&E at $10,121,917 and Equity at $10,109,377.
Sewer Income Statement & Cash Flow Results from Operating Activities are positive $1,012,421 a positive variance to budget of $357,000 from more new home starts (tap fees), savings in wages and benefits from open positions, and savings in grinder pump materials due to supply chain issues.
Net Capital Income is positive $425,000, a positive variance to budget of $130,000 due to more Sewer Availability Fees and Capacity Fees from new home starts being higher than expected.
Net Cash Flow after capital expenditures is a positive $976,000.
POA & Amenities Balance Sheet
Capital Cash at $1,387,247, PP&E at $37,021,758 and Equity at $36,924,945. Operating Cash at $6,316,126 and Equity at $4,196,717.
POA and Amenities Income Statement & Cash Flow
In POA, results from Operating Activities is positive $1,583,000, a positive variance to budget of $1,299,000.
The main drivers behind these savings/variances are in the following areas:
• Assessment dues and G&A Expenses $360,000, assessments due to Operating Assessments and Recovery of Bad Debt. Wages due to an HR Trainer not hired and a delay in replacing IT personnel. Postponement of Employee Training and Team Training until we are clear of COVID.
• Marketing and events $88,000 due to increase in Stay & Play Income, reduced Wages & Benefits from a delay in filling two open positions and reduced spending in external marketing.
• Public Works $816,000. Wages & Benefit savings make up about 23% of the variance due to two positions not being filled yet, related employee benefits and a reduction in hours worked. Home Permits increase generating more revenue and decrease in spending for contractor services, maintenance agreements, bad debt expense, R&M and operational supplies. Road paving was not completed as budgeted making up $552,000 of the positive variance. Lake dredging made up $59,000 of the variance and will need to carry over the variances for paving and lake desilting of $552,000 and $59,000, respectively, to 2022 to finish the areas that they were not able to complete in 2021.
In Amenities, results from Operating Activities are positive $593,000; a positive variance to budget of $738,000.
The main drivers behind these savings/variances are in the following areas:
• Food & Beverage $114,000 with the majority of the savings due to F&B discontinuing banquets and restaurant events operations for $75,000 of the variance. Stonehenge Restaurant accounts for the remaining positive variance of $39,000, due to revenues being higher than expected.
• Golf $411,000 positive variance due to the increase in revenue driven by the increased golf rounds.
• Marinas $108,000 with increase in revenues for boat slip and lot storage, pontoon rentals, boat stickers and fishing licenses of $98,000 and remaining savings in wages, program equipment, R&M and supplies. • The Center & Recreation $80,000, primarily from reduced spending in wages, and there was a favorable to budget of $30,000 in mini-golf and pool performance.
POA & Amenities Combined
Results from Operating Activities are positive $2,176,129, a positive variance to budget of $2,037,683.
Net Capital Income is positive $3,579,200, a positive variance to budget of $465,728. Combined Net Cash flow is a positive $1,080,924, including capital income, capital expenditures and debt service.
Acronyms:
BS – Balance Sheet
COS – Cost of Sales
F&B – Food & Beverage
G&A – General & Administrative
GP – Gross Profit
ICS – Insured Cash Sweep
IS – Income Statement
POA – Property Owners Association
PP&E – Property Plant & Equipment
R&M – Repairs & Maintenance
YTD – Year to Date
