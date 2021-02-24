While retirees from northern states continue to have a strong presence in Fairfield Glade, there are signs of a trend in new arrivals that the community has not been known for: Californians.
Fifteen homes were sold to Californians last year through Fairfield Homes/Glade Realty alone, third most among states other than Tennessee.
“Several years ago, California would have never been in the top three, so it is definitely a growing trend,” said Misty Galloway, general manager of Fairfield Homes and broker for Glade Realty.
Not surprisingly, people from Illinois bought the most homes from the company — 28. Floridians were second, at 16. (Some Northerners who move to Florida in retirement find that they don’t like it there and become “half-backs,” moving to states such as Tennessee about half-way back home.)
Isaac Zuercher (pronounced ZER’-ker), owner and president of builder Zurich Homes, has noticed a similar trend in his work in Fairfield Glade.
“We’ve seen a lot of influx in the past several years of people coming from California,” he said. “Illinois is still No. 1, but California is second.”
While the Glade historically has been heavily populated with retirees from the Midwest and other northern states, Galloway says people are moving here from all over the country now.
Fairfield Glade might soon add residents from Paradise in Northern California where a wildfire ravaged the community in November 2018. Six couples from there were looking at homes in the Glade as recently as this month, Galloway said.
Dozens of residents of Paradise have moved to East Tennessee since the fire, preferring its low cost of living, including prices of homes, and because it has the same conservative values as where they had lived.
Community Club leaders promoting Fairfield Glade have seized upon a favorable real estate market since it started to rebound 10 years ago after the Great Recession. They have focused their attention on attracting baby-boomers at or near retirement age.
Among amenities FGCC promotes are its 11 lakes — two with marinas and beaches — and other activities such as golf and pickleball to entice retirees to move here.
They also cite advantages in the cost of living, including low property owners association fees. Property taxes, insurance rates and some other living expenses also are lower than what many transplants are used to paying.
Another draw is Tennessee’s lack of an income tax. (Tennessee, however, has the highest combined rate of state and local sales taxes in the nation, averaging 9.55%. Tennessee also is among the few states that tax groceries, at 4% plus any local taxes that may apply.)
Adding to the Glade’s attractiveness is what transplants see as a friendly and relatively safe community, said Realtor Judy Brooks of Century 21 Fountain Realty.
“People are neighborly, they watch out for each other,” Brooks said. “It’s peaceful.”
With home prices usually among the biggest considerations in deciding on a move, Brooks said Fairfield Glade is desirable because the same house here can cost twice as much elsewhere. Homes in California are even much more expensive.
New resident Paul King would agree. He and his wife, Robyn, moved from California to Lake Dartmoor in November. King said a similar house on a California lake would cost 4-5 times as much, “and I’m being conservative.”
For King, an avid hiker who also likes boating, golf and other outdoor activities, Fairfield Glade was an easy choice when the couple visited last year while looking for a place to live in retirement. (See related sidebar story.)
“Everything that Fairfield Glade has to offer is really what drew me here,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.