Dick Gordon | Moonliters Dance Club
“Patriotic Friday Night” was the theme for the monthly Moonliters Dance Club event July 21 at Fairfield Glade Library.
Members and guests showed off their best red, white and blue outfits.
There were prizes for the four couples with the most patriotic outfits.
Music was provided by It Takes Two, who started the evening with the national anthem and closed the event with Lee Greenwood’s “Proud to be an American.”
“Wild and Crazy Shirts” will be the theam of the next monthly party on Friday, Aug. 18.
The Moonliters, a members-only dance club, are now making plans for the second annual New Year’s Eve party.
It will be a masquerade ball open to members and guests at The Center, with music by Memory Road.
Contact mdc@moonlitersffg@gmail.com or 931-202-2454 for membership and event guest information.
