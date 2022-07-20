Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Cumberland, De Kalb, Jackson, Overton, Putnam and White. * WHEN...Until 715 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 409 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Cookeville, Crossville, Sparta, Fairfield Glade, Algood, Monterey, Baxter, Crab Orchard, Pleasant Hill, Hamptons Crossroads, Lake Tansi, Slate Springs, Bakers Crossroads, Cumberland Mountain State Park and Burgess Falls State Park. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&