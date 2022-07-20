The Fantastic Quilt Guild Quilts of Valor chapter of Fairfield Glade presented a Quilt of Valor to John Marshall Monroe on June 11.
Monroe joined the United States Navy in 1967, serving in various locations such as Pearl Harbor, Guam and Scotland.
He qualified for submarine duty in 1969 and served many patrols in the North Pacific, North Atlantic and Mediterranean. His primary role was as an Inertial Navigation Sub-system technician. Almost all of his patrols were classified covert.
Monroe received his honorable discharge in 1972. Present at the presentation were his wife Terri Monroe with Fantastic Quilt Guild QOV chapter members Janice Cahill and Nancy Stewart.
