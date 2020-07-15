How about trying something new in the late August Dog Days of summer? Join the Art Guild at Fairfield Glade in the cool, refreshing Plateau Creative Arts Center studio by taking a class certain to bring a smile in the knowledge that you can make art — and have fun doing it.
Monoprints are simply what the name implies: one print. It can be abstract or realistic; it can have many layers of texture.
It can have one or many colors; it can tell a story or relay a feeling. It can be added to, but never subtracted from; it still remains one print, never to be duplicated. Just as in life, choices make all the difference.
Anyone, at any age, can create monoprints, and they can be created when gathering together ink/paint, paper and a little bit of space, even on a kitchen counter. The technique is simple and is known to become habit-forming.
This class will teach the basic process with which students can spread their wings and create amazing pieces of art, no matter the skill level.
Students will grow in the confidence that everyone is truly creative, including themselves.
Instructor Karen Shaw is a self-taught artist from West Virginia who is focusing on printmaking in 2020 and looks forward to sharing this field of art with others.
“There is nothing like the mystery and history of a medium that plays into a sense of surprise every time a print is pulled,” she said.
From the memorable words of Forrest Gump, “Life is like a box of chocolates. You never know what you’re going to get.” That’s the joy of printmaking.
Shaw has exhibited at the Crossville Palace Theatre and Art Circle Public Library. She was a 2019 featured artist at Plateau Creative Arts Center and is an active member of the Art Guild at Fairfield Glade where she has won numerous awards, including a Best of Show.
She will teach the printmaking class at the Plateau Creative Arts Center to a maximum of six students from 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 26-28. Class fee is $90 for Art Guild members and $105 for non-members, with an additional $5 fee payable to the instructor on the first day of class.
Register by calling 931-707-7249 or stopping by the Arts Center at 451 Lakeview Dr.
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization and an equal opportunity provider. Visit www.artguildfairfieldglade.net for more.
