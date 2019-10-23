Fairfield Glade Fire Department wishes to thank Happy Hound Realty for their FGFD fundraiser event held recently at The Square. Karen Bertram and her committee staff had a great, fun-filled day with games, prizes and food. Thanks also to all the area residents who attended and made donations to FGFD. Those monies will be put to very good use. All our firefighters appreciate the generous support by their community residents. Thank you very much!
In a recent article, you may have noticed the FGFD is seeking new volunteer firefighters. Previous experience is a plus but we will provide training to all interested members. If you would have interest in supporting FG in a very rewarding manner, please contact FGFD at 931-484-3801. Please note: since our office is not staffed full time, please leave a voice message with name and phone number and your call will be returned. You may also send an email to firechief@fairfieldglade.cc.
NFPA fire tip of the month
Keep area children (and your grandchildren ) safe at Halloween! Follow the tips below and have a fun, safe Halloween!
Halloween is the time when children dressed in costumes excitedly run door-to-door to trick-or-treat and festive decorations like glowing jack o’lanterns, paper ghosts and dried cornstalks adorn front porches. These are some of the classic hallmarks of Halloween that make the holiday special for kids and adults alike.
Unfortunately, these Halloween symbols and activities can also present lurking fire risks that have the potential to become truly scary. By planning ahead, you can help make this Halloween a fire-safe one. Taking simple fire safety precautions like keeping decorations far away from open flames and using battery-operated candles or glow-sticks in jack-o-lanterns can help ensure your holiday remains festive and fun.
Top five Halloween fire safety tips:
• Use a battery-operated candle or glow stick in jack o’lanterns.
• When choosing costumes, stay away from long trailing fabric.
• Teach children to stay away from open flames, including jack o’lanterns with candles in them.
• Dried flowers, cornstalks and crepe paper catch fire easily. Keep all decorations away from open flames and other heat sources like light bulbs and heaters.
• Provide children with flashlights to carry for lighting or glow sticks as part of their costumes.
• Remember to keep exits clear of decorations so nothing blocks escape routes. Make sure all smoke alarms are working.
