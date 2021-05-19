The Fairfield Glade Ladies 18-Hole Women’s League is teaming up with Cumberland Medical Center’s Regional Cancer Center for the CMC Rally for Hope on June 8 at the Crag.
League members hope many golfers will consider playing in the Rally and invite friends to join them.
It is not necessary to be a member of the League to play.
A sign-up sheet is posted at Druid Hills on the 18-Hole League’s bulletin board. An envelope is also available to collect the $20 entrance fee by the sign-up sheet.
All monies collected stay in the community and go to the Cancer Center at CMC.
Computer software pairs up the four-person teams. Those wishing to be paired with a certain person or on a certain team (or bring in a four-person team) are asked to make note of it in the comments section of the sign-up sheet.
The last day to sign up for the outing is Monday, May 24.
The $20 entrance fee donation includes lunch provided by CMC and a day of fun & prizes. Golfers will pay their green fees on the day of the event.
The public is also asked for help with prizes. For the past several years, many of the ladies’ golf groups have donated baskets filled with goodies. In 2019, combined efforts raised $4,700.00. This year’s goal is to raise more than $5,000.
Baskets, boxes, gift bags and monetary donations make great gifts. They don’t have to be golf-related: A group might want to put together a bottle of wine, some cheese and crackers with paper plates and napkins or collect money from the group and buy a golf bag or a club.
Drop off prizes with Candy Johnson, 114 Stonewood Drive, Fairfield Glade, TN 38558, or call 931-456-6013.
The final collection date is June 1. Make checks payable to CMC Rally For Hope.
Memory/hope signs will be available for $25 each to honor family members or friends who have passed or are fighting their battle today. Forms are available at ffgwomens18.golfclub.net or in a large white envelope next to the sign-up sheet at Druid Hills Golf Course. Signs will be displayed on the Crag Course tee boxes the day of the Rally. The memory/hope sign request form must be received by May 24.
All support of the Rally for Hope is appreciated. Call Sue Orris at 931-456-5988 or Sharon Ellis at 931-248-2125 for more information.
