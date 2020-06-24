The Crossville Model Railroad Club has reopened to the public.
For the past few months while Crossville Outlet Center was closed, the Wonderful World of Trains attraction has also been closed due to the COVID-19 concerns.
The Crossville Model Railroad Club, in Suite 109 of Crossville Outlet Center at 228 Interstate Dr., Crossville, is a popular attraction for residents of Cumberland County as well as visitors traveling through Tennessee. With easy access off Interstate 40, it is a destination for model railroad enthusiast.
The suite is home to five operating layouts in the most popular scales: “G,” “O,” “HO,” “N” and “Z.” Visitors can tour the layouts and see trains in operation. The “G” for Garden Scale has the largest trains, an attraction that changes its look with the seasons. As it is summertime, the Carnival is in town. This display now features animated models of a carnival in action complete with music a town full of attractions you would find at summer carnival or fair.
As the club has been closed to the public, members maintaining the displays have been busy. They have been able to access the suite to work within the rules established for social distancing during this pandemic. The staff have been quietly working on the different layouts taking advantage of the down time to update displays, improve track work and wiring. The hobby is a labor of love and for many a fountain of youth.
As the club approaches its 20th anniversary, many members have been with the club since the beginning. Many members have also dedicated rooms at their homes for their own empires and, in some cases, outdoor layouts. Many are retired from work yet lead very active lifestyles contributing to the club efforts attending meetings and traveling to events or to visit other rail attractions.
In addition to the Crossville Model Railroad Club, the location also houses the Upper Cumberland Railroad Society. The Society, which is the group’s educational and historical entity, is responsible for the Historical and Museum displays at the Mall Suite, and the education of the public in all aspects of local Tennessee and surrounding railroads. There is also information about train-related activity on the Cumberland Plateau.
The club is open from noon-4 p.m. Friday-Sunday; doors open at 11 a.m. Saturday. Admission is free.
The club is a great resource to learn about model trains and the history of trains in Tennessee. Speak to the staff for information or if interested in joining. Call 931-210-5050 during business hours, or visit Crossvilletrains.org.
Donations are greatly appreciated. Stop by and check out the new features.
