Upper Cumberland Chapter of Military Officers Association of America recently made a donation to Tennessee Fisher House Foundation.
“Our Chapter charitable fund is called MOAA Helps, which is funded by donations from Chapter members,” said Capt. Mary K. Jacobsen, NC, retired U.S. Navy.
“The primary purpose of the MOAA Helps Fund is to support a Scholarship Program for JROTC students. Additionally, the board votes on donations to support worthy veteran/military focused charities,” she added.
“This past Christmas the Chapter asked members to make a special MOAA Helps contribution in support of the Tennessee Fisher House Foundation. The response was overwhelmingly generous.”
The Tennessee Fisher House Foundation is dedicated to the enrichment of the quality of life of active-duty military, veterans and their families who stay there while a loved one is undergoing extended medical treatment at the Alvin C. York VA Medical Center, Murfreesboro. The Fisher House is conveniently located on the medical center campus.
When veterans undergo medical treatment for several weeks or months, Fisher House provides a place to stay at no cost to their families. This “home away from home” enables family members to be close to a loved one at the most stressful time — during hospitalization for a disease, illness or injury.
The program recognizes the special sacrifices of the country’s men and women in uniform and their families and the hardships of military service by meeting a humanitarian need beyond that normally provided by the Department of Defense and Department of Veteran Affairs.
Visit www.TennesseeFisherHouse.org or call 615-916-1310 to learn more and how to donate goods, services and/or financially to assist the non-profit in the efforts to serve veterans and their families.
The Tennessee Fisher House mostly serves families of veterans from Tennessee, North Alabama, and Northwest Georgia. Its premise is, “We believe a family’s love is good medicine.”
The Military Officers Association of America Upper Cumberland Chapter covers the geographic area surrounding Crossville and Cookeville — primarily counties of Cumberland, Putnam and Fentress, with portions of Morgan, Roane, Meigs, Rhea, White, Overton and Pickett.
Capt. L. Scott Jacobsen, retired, U.S. Navy stated their motto is “Continuing to serve Membership, Community and Country”.
Capt. Lauchlin “Locke” Kelly, retired, U.S. Navy, said they have 80 chapter members and surviving spouses.
MOAA’s Upper Cumberland Chapter was established in 1990 and celebrated its 30th Anniversary in 2020.
