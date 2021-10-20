The Fairfield Glade Ladies Club’s 14th annual Mistletoe Marketplace will be from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at The Cen-
ter at Fairfield Glade and the Village Green Mall.
This highly anticipated holiday-themed craft and vendor show is sponsored by Crossville Heating & Cooling Inc., Cronwell Insurance Group and Weichert Realtors – The Webb Agency.
It features a huge bake sale at The Center with fresh, homemade baked goods donated by Ladies Club members.
More than 50 crafters and direct sales vendors will be set up at both locations simultaneously.
Shoppers will find holiday décor, jewelry, scarves, pet portraits, greeting cards, lavender products, candles, artwork, wreaths and floral arrangements, pottery, wellness products, skincare, pottery, kitchen textiles, sewn items and quilts, soaps, lotions and more.
Direct sales vendors include Cutco, Doterra, Epicure, Mary Kay, Norwex, Pampered Chef, Scentsy, Tastefully Simple and Thirty-One. Several home improvement companies will also be participating.
The Fairfield Glade Ladies Club is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Proceeds from fundraisers benefit scholarships and donations to area charities.
Email ffgmistletoe@yahoo.com for more information about the upcoming Mistletoe Marketplace.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.