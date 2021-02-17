A 90-year-old Fairfield Glade with Alzheimer’s disease who wandered off from home last week was found safely the same day in South Carolina.
Fairfield Glade Police Chief Michael Williams identified the man as Bernard DeFillipi.
A press release issued by the police department said a detective was called to 116 Rolling Green Dr. at about 10:15 a.m. Feb. 11 in response to a missing person call.
DeFillipi’s family reported that he and his red Ford pickup had last been seen at about 8:30 a.m. earlier that day.
They told police Alzheimer’s disease affects his memory and ability communicate with others.
Fairfield Glade police issued a be-on-the-lookout order and searched the area.
Chad McNeil, Campobello, SC, police chief, confirmed at 11:30 a.m. that his department had found DeFillipi at a South Carolina Border Welcome Center without harm or injuries.
“The Campobello Police Department kept DeFillipi safe and assisted in his return with his family,” Williams said in the release. “A Tennessee Safe Care Act Alert/Silver Alert was not issued due to DeFillipi being located prior to release.”
Williams said the Fairfield Glade Police Department is grateful for all the joint efforts from law enforcement agencies, Cumberland County Dispatch Center and the Campobello Police Department, and thanks them for DeFillipi’s successful location and safe return home.
“Having a loved one wander off or go missing for any sort of time is a terrifying situation,” Williams said.
“The Fairfield Glade Police Department would like to remind our residents of our TN Safe Care Act Program. If you have a relative that suffers from dementia or any other serious disease that increases their risk of survival if gone missing, we encourage you to complete a form with our department.”
This documentation is maintained by the department and entails the resident’s picture, identifiers and other related information.
“Having this information on hand assists officer’s in relaying pertinent information to search and rescue efforts
more quickly and efficiently,” Williams added.
“Please visit the Fairfield Glade Police Department during business hours for more information. “
