There’s a lot to love about the Mirror Lake Blast– the music, the food, the social interaction, the fresh air– and now, the parking. Lots and lots of parking.
Memorial Day, May 31, begins a new season of this popular series sponsored again this year by Dave Kirk Automotive. Our location is new as well, at The Grove.
Concessions will be available at 5 p.m. with the FoxFire NewGrass Band cranking up at 5:45 p.m.
Food is available for purchase from The Grove’s new Pizza Truck serving pizza, of course. Or if you prefer something else, Lisa’s Kettlecorn menu includes their famous Italian Sausage, Philly Cheesesteak sandwiches,hamburgers, hot dogs, and other wonderful choices, including Lisa’s delicious Kettlecorn. Beer, wine, soft drinks and water will also be available for purchase.
We think you’ll love this beautiful new venue. The Grove’s amphitheater provides lots of great seating options. If you’d rather lounge on the grass, don’t forget to bring your chairs or a blanket for the lawn. But please don’t put your chairs on the dance floor.
If you’re feeling “Footloose” and would like to entertain your inner Kevin Bacon, there is a great dance floor area directly in front of the stage.
Parking was limited when Mirror Lake Blast was held at The Square. To alleviate that problem, we provided a shuttle to and from remote parking areas. We’re discontinuing the shuttle this year since there is ample parking around The Grove, including at The Center. Especially behind the building from which you can pick up the walking trail for an easy stroll to The Grove.
Other parking options include parking directly across from The Grove where the old lodge building was located. There is a nice walkway from there as well. The Square has some parking available as does the CMC Wellness Center parking lot.
Please don’t park in front of the Wyndham check in area as these spots are reserved for guests checking into Wyndham timeshare condos.
We hope to see you at the Mirror Lake Blast beginning at 5 p.m. on Memorial Day. Please consider Dave Kirk Automotive for all your automotive needs and thank him for his continued sponsorship of this popular series. It’s more than just music.
