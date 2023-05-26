There’s a lot to love about Mirror Lake Blast ... the music, the food, the social interaction, the fresh air ... and lots of parking options.
Memorial Day, May 29, begins a new season of this popular series sponsored by Dave Kirk Automotive.
Concessions will be available at 5 p.m., with the Melissa Ellis Band cranking up at 5:45.
Food is available for purchase from Lisa’s Kettlecorn, and the menu includes their famous Italian Sausage, Philly Cheesesteak sandwiches, hamburgers, hot dogs and other delicious choices including Lisa’s famous Kettlecorn and funnel cakes.
Beer, wine, soft drinks and water will also be available for purchase.
The Grove’s amphitheater provides lots of great seating options.
Don’t forget to bring chairs or a blanket for the lawn. But please don’t put your chairs on the dance floor.
There is ample parking around The Grove, including at The Center — especially behind The Center building, from which you can pick up the walking trail for an easy stroll to The Grove.
Other parking options include directly across from The Grove where the old lodge building was located. There is a nice walkway from there as well.
The Square has some parking available, as does the CMC Wellness Center parking lot.
St. Francis of Assisi Church has given permission to park in their church parking lot, but you must enter from Peavine Rd. because the entrance from Fairfield Blvd. will be blocked off with cones.
Restroom construction is close to completion, but Port-a-lets are available and marked on the parking map for The Grove.
Please don’t park in front of the Wyndham checkin area as these spots are reserved for guests checking into Wyndham timeshare condos. P
lease don’t park at the Village Green Mall, that parking is reserved for guests visiting the mall businesses.
We hope to see you at Mirror Lake Blast beginning at 5 p.m. on Memorial Day.
Mirror Lake Blast 2023:
May 29
Melissa Ellis Band
5:45 p.m.
Main Stage
June 5
Foxfire Newgrass
5:45 p.m.
Main Stage
June 12
California Dreamin’
5:45 p.m.
Main Stage
June 19
Trent James Band
5:45 p.m.
Main Stage
June 26
Soul Soup
5:45 p.m.
Main Stage
July 3
Carrie Hassler
5:45 p.m.
Main Stage
July 10
Top Tier Band
5:45 p.m.
Main Stage
July 17
Soulfissh
5:45 p.m.
Main Stage
July 24
Double Shotz
5:45 p.m.
Main Stage
July 31
Second Wind Knox
5:45 p.m.
Main Stage
Aug. 7
Mount LeConte Jug Band
5:45 p.m.
Main Stage
Aug. 14
Jake Hoot/One Country
5:45 p.m.
Main Stage
Aug. 21
Run for Cover
5:45 p.m.
Main Stage
Aug. 28
Carrie Hassler
5:45 p.m.
Main Stage
Sept. 4
Soul Soup
5 p.m.
Main Stage
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.