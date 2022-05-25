There’s a lot to love about Mirror Lake Blast … the music, the food, the social interaction, the fresh air … and lots of parking options.
Memorial Day, May 30, begins a new season of this popular series sponsored by Dave Kirk Automotive.
Concessions will be available at 5 p.m., with the Trent James Band cranking up at 5:45.
Pizza is available for purchase from the Grove’s Pizza Truck. Or if you prefer something else, Lisa’s Kettlecorn menu includes their famous Italian sausage, Philly cheesesteak sandwiches, hamburgers, hot dogs and other delicious choices including Lisa’s famous Kettlecorn and funnel cakes.
Beer, wine, soft drinks and water will also be available for purchase.
The Grove’s amphitheater provides lots of great seating options. If you’d rather lounge on the grass, don’t forget to bring your chairs or a blanket for the lawn.
But please don’t put your chairs on the dance floor.
If you’re feeling “Footloose” and would like to entertain your inner Kevin Bacon, there is a great dance floor area directly in front of the stage.
There is ample parking around The Grove, including at The Center, and especially behind The Center building from which you can pick up the walking trail for an easy stroll to The Grove.
Other parking options include directly across from The Grove, where the old lodge building was located. There is a nice walkway from there as well.
The Square has some parking available, as does the CMC Wellness Center parking lot.
St. Francis of Assisi Church has given permission to park in their church parking lot, but you must enter from Peavine Rd. because the entrance from Fairfield Blvd. will be blocked off with cones.
In case you are not entirely familiar with the area yet, a map with parking areas and Porta Let locations marked on it accompanies this information.
Please don’t park in front of the Wyndham check-in area, as these spots are reserved for guest checking into Wyndham timeshare condos.
Please don’t park at the Village Green Mall, as that parking is reserved for guests visiting the mall businesses.
We hope to see you at Mirror Lake Blast beginning at 5 p.m. Memorial Day. Please thank Dave Kirk Automotive for the continued sponsorship of this popular series. It’s more than just music.
You can pick up a copy of the parking map at The Center at 128 Stonehenge Dr. Call 931-484-3722 for more information.
