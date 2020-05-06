Many Fairfield Glade residents have noticed that construction has begun on the new Mirror Lake Amphitheater stage. Much of the steel work is now in place and work will continue through May and June.
This new stage is on land owned by our developer, Tom Anderson, who is also funding the construction. Tom is excited to announce his plan for developing the core of the Fairfield Glade community, with a goal of creating a vibrant town center for our residents.
The plan will include future development around Mirror Lake. The first step is the construction of a central gathering location, the amphitheater on Mirror Lake. This investment in the center of the community will kick-start Phase One of his core community development plan and spearhead future commercial development in this area.
The new amphitheater will create a gathering space for the community to host concerts, plays, movies and social events. It will also be the new home of our Monday Night Mirror Lake Blasts. The state-of-the-art amphitheater is designed to accommodate large-scale productions, and the plans were finalized after consultation with several leading local musical performers.
Phase One will be developed with the intent of attracting restaurant and retail operators to participate in hosted events and engage them in future development projects.
Future phases for this area include paved and lighted walking paths to the gathering area from nearby parking lots and around Mirror Lake, a plaza in front of the amphitheater stage, and additional convenient restrooms for event-goers.
As planned, the Community Club will be investing in infrastructure improvements in the Mirror Lake area. The Community Club’s sewer strategy calls for abandoning the Mirror Lake lift station and replacing it with a gravity-fed sewer line. The current sewer line running to the lift station will be relocated to the north, allowing for construction of a plaza in front of the new amphitheater stage. This line will facilitate the construction of future restrooms along one of the walking paths entering the gathering area.
The Community Club will also widen some existing walking paths and install additional paved and lighted paths to the gathering area from nearby parking lots. While enhancing the event-goers’ experience, the additional walking paths will also enable all residents to enjoy year-round walks in the Mirror Lake area.
The final site plan is still being developed by the landscape architect, so final cost estimates and phasing for the overall project are yet to be determined. However, the Community Club financial commitment of $50,000 in the 2020 budget may be re-evaluated in light of the current COVID-19 crisis.
It is anticipated that both Tom Anderson and the Community Club will make additional investments in the Mirror Lake area in 2021 as future phases of the project are scheduled.
Tom Anderson is confident and enthusiastic that this amphitheater will be a welcomed new home for the Mirror Lake Blast, along with other events. In exchange for maintaining the grounds around Mirror Lake, we will not be charged for use of the area for our Mirror Lake Blasts in 2020. These events will continue to be free events. We are confident the new Amphitheater area will provide a useful gathering place for Fairfield Glade residents for generations to come.
FGCC Board of Directors and Senior Management Team (SMT)
