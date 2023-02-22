The Upper Cumberland Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America invites area military officers to connect with other Navy, Army, Air Force, Marine, Space Force, Coast Guard and Public Heath Officers in the area.
The purpose of the organization is to encourage and facilitate camaraderie among retirees, active and former officers of all uniformed services, support ROTC and JROTC units, and to strongly support veterans in the community.
Contact Linda Frazier at moaaucc@gmail.com or 931-210-7603 for more information.
