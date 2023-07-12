Meteorologist Mark Baldwin will be the guest speaker at the July 19 meeting of the Fairfield Glade Garden Club.
The weather of the Cumberland Plateau can be a challenge to forecast, and Baldwin will talk about how he addresses those challenges.
He’ll also share some interesting weather history from this region.
Having recently completed a course on environmental agriculture at Tennessee Tech University, Baldwin said he is excited to share some of the “green” innovations to gardening that are soon coming.
Baldwin manages his website, MeteorologistMark.com, where he provides daily forecasts. He also provides updates across his social media outlets.
Baldwin is also contracted with Crossville Fire Department and is responsible for providing local emergency services with up-to-date weather info during severe weather events.
The meeting will be at 9:30 a.m. at Fairfield Glade Community Church, 521 Snead Dr.
Members and visitors are welcome to arrive at 9 for premeeting refreshments. The featured program will follow the business meeting.
Visitors are always welcome.
Visit fggardenclub.com. or email fggardenclub@gmail.com for more about the Fairfield Glade Garden Club.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.