The Machine Embroidery Sewing Society, better known as MESS, put their unique skills to work for the residents of Dominion, Life Care Center and Wyndridge assisted living and memory care facilities by creating and donating Fiddle Pads on March 9.
“We appreciate your hard work,” Dominion life enrichment director Kim Dixon said to MESS members Donna Smith and Jo Templin as they brought the Fiddle Pads in. The Fiddle Pads will be kept on hand for Dominion caregivers to give to residents to use when appropriate or needed.
Fiddle Pads are visually stimulating fabric activity mats, also known as sensory blankets. They are outfitted with buckles, buttons, ribbons, zippers, laces, bells, tassels, mixed textures, machine embroideries and other items to create fun and beautiful works of textile art that allow for constructive “fidgeting.” The Fiddle Pads can help to relieve patients’ stress and anxiety, give them focus, center their concentration, challenge and channel their dexterity and fine tune their motor skills all while entertaining.
This type of sensory stimulation can be especially helpful for patients with dementia as the Fiddle Pads enable them to keep their hands busy and minds soothed by preoccupying their agitated fidgeting.
“I really like the idea of the Fiddle Pads,” Dixon said. “We will use them more for our residents when they become anxious or just as a soothing mechanism. We have shown them to several of our residents and they have spoken about them being a great addition to our program. We really appreciate the hard work that these ladies have put into the pads.”
In creating the Fiddle Pads, MESS has found a fantastic project for their talents of machine embroidery and sewing and give back to the residents of the community in assisted living and memory care facilities.
Those interested in machine embroidery may attend a MESS meeting on the second Wednesday of the month at Christ Lutheran Church at 9:30 a.m. For more information, contact MESS President Pat Andreatta at 456-8584.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.