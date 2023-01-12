The Memory Loss Support Group meets at 11 a.m. the second Thursday of each month at Fairfield Glade First Baptist Church fellowship hall at 130 Towne Centre Way.
Those attending are asked to use the entrance on the portico side of the church.
Programs for 2023 include:
January — Gems: Stages of Dementia; Teepa Snow, DVD; Tara Mayo, facilitator
February — Changing Habits and Behaviors DVD; Tara Mayo, facilitator
March — Planning for Day and Respite Care; Michelle Hedrick, Bailey Manor Cookeville
April — Caregiver-Patient Relationships; Andrea and Dr. Compton
May — Caregiver Tips and Diversions; Lorrie McDonald, author
June — Preparing Important Documents; Nina Whitehurst, elder lawyer
July — Research Update and Clinical Trials; Janice Wade, CEO, Alzheimer’s Tennessee
August — Memorial Planning; Natosha Asburn, Bilbrey Funeral Home
September — Cumberland County Rescue Squad; 1st Lt. Dustin Burgess
October — Communication and Relieving Stress; Cheryl Blanchard, dementia specialist
November — Physician’s View of Dementia; Dr. Daryl Richards, director, Signature Health Putnam County
December — Christmas Party
Under the umbrella of dementia, there are 70 different aspects or diseases affecting the brain. Alzheimer’s is only one.
The meeting is open to the community to educate and provide helpful information, support caregivers and those facing memory loss or coping with various forms of dementia.
The meeting is open to those who are caregivers, have early memory impairment, concern for a loved one, neighbor or friend affected by dementia.
Call Margaret Brant at 931-337-9630 for more information.
