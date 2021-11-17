Rain and wind marked the dedication of the Veterans & First Responders Memorial at Fairfield Glade in Robinhood Park Thursday afternoon.
Veterans, dignitaries, and first responders were among scores of people who gathered in a covered, open-air pavilion to celebrate the occasion and listen to a number of speeches on Veterans Day.
Given the adverse conditions the military and first responders often have to endure as they carry out their service, Thursday’s inclement weather provided an appropriate backdrop — a metaphor for prevailing under difficult circumstances and being willing to make the ultimate sacrifice.
Although the rain threw dirt on the traditional groundbreaking ceremony and kept the dignitaries under cover, shovels in hand, it didn’t dampen the collective spirit around an event that was three years in the making and represents the vision of one man.
That man is Phil Smith, vice president of the Veterans Memorial board. With some 1,000 veterans and several hundred first responders in Fairfield Glade, not to speak of many more in the county, he wanted to express his appreciation and thanks with a permanent memorial.
“This is a very special group we’re honoring,” Smith said.
“They have a special place and took an oath to protect us.”
Helping make the memorial a reality was the Fairfield Glade Community Club, which received a donation of 7 acres of land from the Wyndham Co. In turn, the club leased 1-1.5 acres of the parcel to the Veterans Memorial 501(c)(3) organization for $1 a year for 50 years.
Smith said they’ve raised $200,000 through individual and business donations toward their goal of $400,000 for the first phase of construction. He noted they’ve also received money through the bill roundup program offered to customers of the Crab Orchard Utility District.
The memorial is a countywide initiative dedicated to honor veterans and first responders. It’s a three-phased project funded by donations and grants.
The first phase of construction is scheduled to begin in spring on three plazas featuring flags for the nation, state, military branches and first responders.
The area will also offer patios and walkways with engraved bricks that have been purchased in remembrance of loved ones or friends or to honor service.
The second phase will be construction of a commemorative garden with walkways, landscaping and additional special features highlighting major events and actions throughout the country’s history.
The third and final phase will be a pavilion where individuals and groups can have picnics, celebrations and special events.
Local and state officials and first responders spoke on the significance of the memorial to the local area.
Cumberland County Sheriff Casey Cox said he was truly honored to be there for the groundbreaking.
“It doesn’t surprise me that Cumberland County would support a memorial of this magnitude, recognizing the service and sacrifice of the veterans and first responders,” Cox said. “That’s what Cumberland County does. The people strongly support veterans and first responders. I see that every day.”
Crossville Mayor James Mayberry said the military and first responders protect us 365 days a year, adding that’s a debt that can’t be repaid.
“Respect must last forever,” Mayberry said. “Today, we’re honoring not only veterans but also first responders.”
State Sen. Paul Bailey offered two words and eight letters – thank you.
“Thank you for serving our country and to your families for providing support,” Bailey said. “Thank you to the first responders who run into a burning building or respond to a call of someone in distress. Those two words and eight letters. Thank you.”
State House Speaker Cameron Sexton, who was celebrating his birthday, was the last of the speakers, so to speak.
“We understand the sacrifice but don’t always put in place what we should do to honor the vets,” Sexton said. “If we didn’t have veterans, we wouldn’t be the country we are today. We should honor veterans by serving and answering the call and be a shining light and showing what it’s like to be an American.”
Fairfield Glade was represented by Police Chief Michael Williams and Fire Chief Tim Malone.
Williams said it’s always great to honor those who serve and he’s glad to see the memorial come to fruition.
Malone, who comes from a military family and whose father was a fire chief in New Jersey, said he was brought up to respect the military and first responders.
The memorial, he added, is a way to keep history alive for present and future generations.
For more information on the memorial or to make a donation, go to veterans memorialFb.com/donate.
