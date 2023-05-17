Memorial Day weekend is the traditional start of summer, and Fairfield Glade is kicking off the season by opening its Druid Hills pool and mini-golf Friday, May 26.
The fun continues into Saturday, May 27, with Fairfield Glade Fire Department’s pancake breakfast from 6 to 11 a.m. at The Center at 128 Stonehenge Dr.
Firefighters and Ladies Auxiliary members prepare and serve a meal of orange juice, coffee, milk, sausage and all-you-can-eat pancakes.
Cost is to be announced. Funds raised through the pancake breakfast will help fund fire department operations.
After breakfast, head over to The Square at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr. for the annual Memorial Day craft show. Vendors will offer arts, crafts and food from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. On Saturday, there will be music by It Takes Two from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and Dennis Long from 2-4 p.m. Sunday’s craft show music will be by Don and Tommie.
Also opening for the season is The Grove amphitheater on scenic Mirror Lake at 100 Stonehenge Dr. Kinfolk takes the Main Stage from 6-8 p.m. Saturday. The annual Mirror Lake Blast summer music series starts up Monday with community favorite Melissa Ellis playing and singing at The Grove from 5:45-8 p.m. Concession sales start at 5 p.m. Mirror Lake Blast is sponsored by Dave Kirk Chevrolet Buick GMC.
Fairfield Glade remembers U.S. military personnel who died while serving the country during a special ceremony at 9 a.m. at The Center. Cumberland County Young Marines and Girl Scout Troop 2801 will conduct the ceremony at the flagpole.
Another Memorial Day service will start at 5:15 p.m. at The Grove.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.