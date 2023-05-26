Fairfield Glade kicks off the unofficial start of summer by opening its Druid Hills pool and mini-golf Friday, May 26.
The fun continues into Saturday, May 27, with Fairfield Glade Fire Department’s pancake breakfast from 6 to 11 a.m. at The Center at 128 Stonehenge Dr.
Firefighters and Ladies Auxiliary members prepare and serve a meal of orange juice, coffee, milk, sausage and all-you-can-eat pancakes for $8 for adults, $3 for ages 9 and younger. Funds raised will help fund fire department operations.
Vendors will offer arts, crafts and food at the annual craft show at The Square 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. Saturday music will be by It Takes Two from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and Dennis Long from 2-4 p.m. Don and Tommie will perform Sunday.
Also opening for the season is The Grove amphitheater on scenic Mirror Lake at 100 Stonehenge Dr. Kinfolk takes the Main Stage from 6-8 p.m. Saturday. The annual Mirror Lake Blast summer music series starts up Monday with community favorite Melissa Ellis playing and singing at The Grove from 5:45-8 p.m. Concession sales start at 5 p.m. Mirror Lake Blast is sponsored by Dave Kirk Chevrolet Buick GMC.
Fairfield Glade remembers U.S. military personnel who died while serving the country during a special ceremony at 9 a.m. at The Center. Cumberland County Young Marines and Girl Scout Troop 2801 will conduct the ceremony at the flagpole.
Another Memorial Day service will start at 5:15 p.m. at The Grove.
