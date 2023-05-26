memorial

Jams, jellies and honey are among the offerings at the Fairfield Glade craft show this weekend at The Square.

Fairfield Glade kicks off the unofficial start of summer by opening its Druid Hills pool and mini-golf Friday, May 26.

The fun continues into Saturday, May 27, with Fairfield Glade Fire Department’s pancake breakfast from 6 to 11 a.m. at The Center at 128 Stonehenge Dr.

Firefighters and Ladies Auxiliary members prepare and serve a meal of orange juice, coffee, milk, sausage and all-you-can-eat pancakes for $8 for adults, $3 for ages 9 and younger. Funds raised will help fund fire department operations.

Vendors will offer arts, crafts and food at the annual craft show at The Square 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. Saturday music will be by It Takes Two from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and Dennis Long from 2-4 p.m. Don and Tommie will perform Sunday.

Also opening for the season is The Grove amphitheater on scenic Mirror Lake at 100 Stonehenge Dr. Kinfolk takes the Main Stage from 6-8 p.m. Saturday. The annual Mirror Lake Blast summer music series starts up Monday with community favorite Melissa Ellis playing and singing at The Grove from 5:45-8 p.m. Concession sales start at 5 p.m. Mirror Lake Blast is sponsored by Dave Kirk Chevrolet Buick GMC.

Fairfield Glade remembers U.S. military personnel who died while serving the country during a special ceremony at 9 a.m. at The Center. Cumberland County Young Marines and Girl Scout Troop 2801 will conduct the ceremony at the flagpole.

Another Memorial Day service will start at 5:15 p.m. at The Grove.

Tags

Trending Video