The Veterans and First Responders Memorial board of directors will have a community information meeting beginning at 2 p.m. Oct. 13 in The Center at Fairfield Glade, 128 Stonehenge Dr.
Glade residents may have noticed the recent activity at Robin Hood Park. The clearing of the land in preparation for the planned development of the Veterans and First Responders Memorial has been completed and the long-awaited construction is ready to start.
The information meeting will share the Memorial’s status, financing, construction and future plans.
The meeting will also offer information about how to order engraved bricks to honor a veteran or first responder.
The engraved brick program is the foundation of the Memorial and key to its ultimate success. This is a way of permanently recognizing and thanking those who have served the nation, states and communities.
