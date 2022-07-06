Members of the Veteran and First Responder Memorial board honor a dedicated servant of the country and community on June 21.
Each board member personally gave contributions for the Gene Pino Legacy Donation to recognize Pino’s service to the community and his efforts for the Memorial to be at Robin Hood Park in Fairfield Glade.
Memorial board members Michael Williams and Kate Self presented the $1,200 donation in Pino’s memory to his wife, Janiece, and Marine Corps League Sgt. Morgan W. Strader Detachment 1467 Commandant Bryan Hudgins.
This donation will be utilized by the Marine Corps League to fund supported community initiatives.
Pino, a retired U.S. Marine Corps colonel, passed away in March.
He enlisted in the USMC in 1969, serving as an aviation electrician and drill instructor.
After being commissioned into the Officer Corps in 1976, he served as a ground combat artillery officer.
Pino proudly commanded Marines at the company, battalion, and regimental levels. He served as the director of Joint Training, Education, and Exercises for NORAD and U.S. Northern Command, retiring as a colonel in 2004.
The Pinos retired to Tennessee in 2010 to enjoy time with family and friends playing golf, gardening, and serving with many community organizations and committees.
Pino was a prominent member of the Marine Corps League Sgt. Morgan W. Strader Detachment 1467, and a founding father and active board member of the Veteran and First Responder Memorial in Fairfield Glade.
The Veteran and First Responders Memorial is a countywide initiative dedicated to honoring U.S. veterans and first responders.
The memorial will be an opportunity for the community to express appreciation to these men and women for their service.
Visit www.veteransmemorialfg.com/ for more about how to support this project.
