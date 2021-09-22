The Major Capital Projects Committee is taking applications for members to join this year.
The deadline to submit applications is Monday, Oct. 18.
The committee is looking for candidates with experience as a project manager working with architects, engineers and contractors.
Ideal candidates would have work experience with a construction company, architect and engineering firm or in this industry.
The Major Capital Projects Committee Charter can be reviewed at fairfieldglade.cc for details on the committee’s duties and responsibilities.
Under member login, go to admin/board of directors/committees on the website.
Applications are available at the Administration Office, 7827 Peavine Rd., or on the Club’s website, fairfieldglade.cc, under member login/admin/board of directors/committees.
Applications should be returned to the Administration Office.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/GladeHelp for directions on logging onto the Fairfield Glade Community Club’s website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.