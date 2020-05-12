Plans are underway to hold the 36th annual Member-Member Golf Tournament this year with some changes due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In the interest of players’ health and safety, there will be no Friday night players reception. This is also due to the uncertainty of available sponsors.
There will be no shirts given out this year. Instead, all participants will receive a dozen logo golf balls celebrating Fairfield Glade’s 50th anniversary.
Finally, it is assumed there will not be a shotgun start this year. Instead, each group will be assigned a tee time, and players will still play both courses over the two-day event.
The two-person “best ball” event will be at Heatherhurst golf courses and open to both men and women. The tournament will be limited to 150 teams or 300 players.
Secure partners early, mark those calendars and find the entry form at fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments.
Sponsors interested in the event are asked to call Alice Hodge at 954-579-2205 or 954-609-8218.
