The Member-Member planning committee is celebrating the strong early registration for the 39th annual Member-Member Golf Tournament on Aug. 12-13.
The roster is almost full this week. Visit fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments for tournament details and registration form.
The following businesses and individuals have made pledges and donated to sponsor this year’s tournament and reception.
Platinum
Action Heating & Cooling
Cher-ished Care, Senior Management Services
Cherokee Beverage
CocaCola
East Tennessee Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
East Tennessee Ford
Harry and Mim Buysse
Holston Capital Group Inc.
Hot Spring Spas of the Upper Cumberland
Peavine Wine & Spirits
SERVPRO of Cumberland County
Gold
Atlas Real Estate
Advanced Termite & Pest Control
Cumberland Eye Ca
Weichert Realty/The Webb Agency
Zurich Homes
Silver Sponsors
A-1 Auto
Best Friends Veterinary Hospital
Better Homes & Gardens/Gwin Realty
BenchMark Physical Therapy
Borden Insurance Agency/Medicare Insurance
Clearview Closet & Blind
Crawford Family Chiropractic
Crossville Wholesale Carpet & Floors
Crye-Leike Brown Realty
Cumberland Medical Center
Golf Capital Learning Center
Jeanene Doran and Sarah Doran with Glade Realty
Jeff Woods Construction
Mayberry’s Home Complete
Merle Norman Cosmetics & Boutique
Paramount Title Service
Premier Generators
Selk Solutions,LLC
TastyKake/Flowers Bakery
Buckeye Home Medical Equipment
Thompson Gas (Thompson Auto Gas)
Witt Financial Group
