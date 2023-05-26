member

The Member-Member Golf Tournament planning committee is Harry and Mim Buysse, Jim Morrison and Beth Pearsall, Bill and Sheryl Vorst, Tom and Sally Pallone, and Rob and Gloria Siwek.

The Member-Member planning committee is celebrating the strong early registration for the 39th annual Member-Member Golf Tournament on Aug. 12-13.

The roster is almost full this week. Visit fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments for tournament details and registration form.

The following businesses and individuals have made pledges and donated to sponsor this year’s tournament and reception.

Platinum

Action Heating & Cooling

Cher-ished Care, Senior Management Services

Cherokee Beverage

CocaCola

East Tennessee Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

East Tennessee Ford

Harry and Mim Buysse

Holston Capital Group Inc.

Hot Spring Spas of the Upper Cumberland

Peavine Wine & Spirits

SERVPRO of Cumberland County

Gold

Atlas Real Estate

Advanced Termite & Pest Control

Cumberland Eye Ca

Weichert Realty/The Webb Agency

Zurich Homes

Silver Sponsors

A-1 Auto

Best Friends Veterinary Hospital

Better Homes & Gardens/Gwin Realty

BenchMark Physical Therapy

Borden Insurance Agency/Medicare Insurance

Clearview Closet & Blind

Crawford Family Chiropractic

Crossville Wholesale Carpet & Floors

Crye-Leike Brown Realty

Cumberland Medical Center

Golf Capital Learning Center

Jeanene Doran and Sarah Doran with Glade Realty

Jeff Woods Construction

Mayberry’s Home Complete

Merle Norman Cosmetics & Boutique

Paramount Title Service

Premier Generators

Selk Solutions,LLC

TastyKake/Flowers Bakery

Buckeye Home Medical Equipment

Thompson Gas (Thompson Auto Gas)

Witt Financial Group

Tags

Trending Video