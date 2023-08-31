Friday evening, Aug. 11, was the kickoff reception for the Member-Member Golf Tournament at The Center on Stonehenge Dr.
Golfers were welcomed by 38 sponsors and their tables of gifts, services and advertising.
The meet-and-greet offered opportunities for sponsors and golfers to mix and share ideas and banter.
Catering provided a wide variety of appetizers and finger foods for enjoyment by nearly 400 people, described by one person as, “The social event of the year for golfers.”
The Member-Member planning committee recognizes and thanks generous contributors for their support of this year’s tournament held at the Heatherhurst courses on Saturday, Aug. 12-Sunday, Aug. 13.
Platinum sponsors. Action Heating & Cooling; Cher-ished Care/Senior Management Services; Cherokee Beverage; Coca-Cola; East Tennessee Dodge/Chrysler/Jeep/Ram; East Tennessee Ford; Harry and Mim Buysse; Holston Capital Group, Inc.; Hot Spring Spas of Upper Cumberland; Peavine Wine & Spirits; and Servpro of Cumberland County.
Gold sponsors. Advanced Termite and Pest Control; Atlas Real Estate; Peter and Victoria Firestone; and Weichert Realty-The Webb Agency; Zurich Homes.
Silver sponsors. A-1 Auto Repair; BenchMark Physical Therapy; Best Friends Veterinary Hospital; Better Homes and Gardens/Gwin Realty; Borden Insurance/Medicare Insurance; Buckeye Home Medical Equipment/The Quality Family; Clearview Closet & Blind; Crawford Family Chiropractic; Crossville Wholesale Carpet and Floors; Crye-Leike Brown Realty; Cumberland Medical Center; Golf Capital Learning Center; Jeanene Doran and Sarah Doran/Glade Realty; Jeff Woods Construction; Mayberry’s Home Complete; Merle Norman Cosmetics & Boutique; Paramount Title Services; Premier Generators; Selk Solutions, LLC; Tastykake/Flowers Bakery; Thompson Gas/Thompson Auto Gas; and Witt Financial Group.
Thank you for the kick-off reception and financial support for this tournament.
